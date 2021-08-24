- Advertisement -

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has disclosed she’s ready to have her second child with another man.

The ex-girlfriend of dancehall artist Shatta Wale who doubles as his baby mama with a six-year-old son, Majesty, made this known on photo-centric social media platform Snapchat.

According to Shatta Michy, she already has a vision of how her second child will look like but the only thing left is the man to fertilise her riped ovaries and make her dreams a reality.

However, one of her conditions is that she isn’t ready for any baby daddy drama like what played out in her former relationship with Shatta Wale, hence, needs only sperms from a donor.

Shatta Michy went on to outline her specifications which include a donor who is tall to give a giant baby, one with a high IQ score, hazel brown eyes, and with a blood group of O+ among others.

She announced that any man who is interested in making an offer should make himself available.

Check out the post below.