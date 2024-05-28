Looks like everyone is now eyeing to be the President of the country one day and Shatta Wale has become the latest person to express his interest.

According to the Shatta Movement CEO, his father has for some time now been advising him to venture into politics because he believes he knows what it entails to be a good leader.

However, he believes he needs to go to school first to better himself before thinking of anything else.

He stated that he needs the motivation and support of Ghanaians to quit doing music first and take up any leadership role.

“That is my dream that one day I will have to change Ghana. If the people of Ghana will support me, I will stand on my feet and leave the music.

I will be eligible to contest for the Presidency because in the next four years, I will be over forty years and we can change things.

Politics is not about speaking big grammar. Ghana is not a big grammar country. I just need heads, people who can control the system.

But we have left this country. Ghana is not a country but rather an estate.

Recently the Vice President’s wife’s family member went and pulled down someone’s building and it is normal.

But that should not be the case. We should be equal people and that is what we need to develop this country,” he said.