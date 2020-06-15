type here...
GhPage Lifestyle The negativity around me won't break me- Nigel Gaisie responds
Lifestyle

The negativity around me won’t break me- Nigel Gaisie responds

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nigel Gaisie
Nigel Gaisie
- Advertisement -

The name Nigel Gaisie has been on the lips of many this past week with the tabloids reporting infamous allegations leveled against him by firebrand Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on the Hot Seat Show on NET 2 TV.

READ ALSO: What Nigel Gaisie did to me was a serious crime – Mzbel is back with the whole truth

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in his quest to expose fake pastors in the country in a series of exposes has in another episode, which threatens to be even more tumultuous, made some daring allegations against Prophet Nigel.

Kennedy in his submission revealed that Nigel with the help of the NDC during the John Mahama administration duped a lot of Ghanaians all in the name of prophecy.

He also revealed that Nigel was in no way a man of God and called him a skirt-chaser who cannot mount the pulpit without bonking a woman. The outspoken businessman also threatened to expose Nigel’s sexual escapades with some female celebrities- one of whom he sexually assaulted.

Mzbel’s name was mentioned as the celebrity who was sexually abused as the songstress and Nigel are known to have had some issues in the past.

The most alarming of all was the allegation that Prophet Nigel did not only prophesy about the late Ebony’s death but set her up for her death in his twisted pursuit of fame and recognition.

Nigel in response to Kennedy asked the Member of Parliament of Assin Central to shut up and allow the true men of God to pursue their calling.

READ ALSO: Video of the embarrassing moment Nigel Gaisie gave a fake prophecy to a church member goes viral

Nonetheless, in a new video circulating on social media, the Prophet has addressed the accusations made against him. He explained that the negativity surrounding him amid Kennedy’s expose will not break him but propel him to a higher level in his ministry.

He explained that he was not perturbed by the name-calling and baseless allegations aimed at him but was determined to make lemonade out of lemons.

He is quoted as saying, ”Anytime you get to an environment of discomfort, it is a ticket for your next elevation. The moment i see that there is fire there i make sure that i use that fire to my advantage”.

He stated that life is not fair and that he is not faint hearted to bow to the negativity that surrounds him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

We are yet to see how this whole episode turns out with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong set to make more revelations this week.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 25, 2020
Accra
light rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
74 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News