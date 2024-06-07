type here...
Netherlands-Based Influencer Kofi Gabs Shows Five Bedrooms House He Has Built In Ghana (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, Kofi Gabs aka Mr Happiness, has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

In a video, the socialite and Dutch national flaunted photos of the beautiful house he built in Ghana.

The now-viral socialite said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad.

In the clip, Gabs showed off the stunning home he built in Ghana. The video reveals the elegant design of the house with a lush green backyard.

Kofi Gabs used this opportunity to inform Ghanaians about what influenced his pursuit of success overseas.

He explained that he left behind these impressive properties in Ghana to seek greener pastures in the Netherlands because he felt life in Holland would fetch him significant value.

Source:GhPage

