A netizen has taken to social media to drop more revelation on Red Devil the suspected armed robber who attacked and killed Corporal Emmanuel Osei the police offer providing security to the bullion van.

Following the arrest of two suspected armed robbers in connection to the broad day robbery that led to the death of the policeman and another woman in the area.

The Police a few days ago released the photo of this suspect identified as Hakeem aka Red Devil asking the public to assist them with information leading to his arrest.

A social media user who came across the police notice, took to his page to reveal that he used to stay in the same area with the suspect.

According to him, the suspect owns a Range Rover, Benz car and always going around with heavy gold chains.

He posted: “The bullion van robber was my friend in Mamobi, I can say the youngest richest in my hood, no one knows what work he does, owns mansion, owns Range Rover velar and Mercedes Benz CL42 and heavy gold chains…just got to know ni77a got all his richest from robbery and murder.”

See screenshot below: