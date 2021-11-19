type here...
By Qwame Benedict
A netizen has taken to social media to make a case for joining Davido’s new custom of asking his fans and celebrities to show him love by sending him money ahead of his birthday on November 21.

After sending N5,000 twice by mistake, the man is begging for a refund.

While demonstrating his devotion to his idol by transmitting the token he possessed, the young man said he accidentally initiated the transaction twice.

He then requested that the multi-award-winning singer repay the money, after which he proceeded to give proof of the erroneous transaction.

He took to social media to post: “Mistakenly sent you 5k twice. Pls refund me”

Source:Ghpage

