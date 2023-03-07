A netizen who seems to be happy with the reunion between Medikal and Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby has asked that the latter sleep with the rapper.

Last weekend, the pair announced on social media that they were working on a project together titled ‘Cold and Trophies’.

A few years ago, the two were an item and were the talk of the town until Fella Makafui came into the picture and managed to snatch Medikal from the African mermaid.

Fast forward, Medikal and Fella Makafui tied the knot and welcomed their daughter Island. Despite the fact that the two were officially husband and wife, some netizens expressed their disappointment and stated that they wished he was still dating Sister Derby.

Well, the upcoming project between Medikal and Sister Derby is scheduled to drop this week and as part of the build-up decided to share some behind-the-scenes videos with their fans.

For some days now, there have been reports that all is not well in the matrimonial home of Medikal and Fella Makafui with some divorce rumours also flying in the air.

And following the report and the reunion of Derby and Medikal, a netizen has advised that Sister Derby allows herself and sleeps with Medikal as payback so Fella can have a taste of what it feels like to snatch a man.

“If is me like i go chop Medical for Fella to know how it feels…Giving someone their own pill to shower feels good tho …” the netizen wrote.

See the screenshot below:

Medikal and sister Deborah

