By Qwame Benedict
Medikal and Hushpuppi
AMG rapper Medikal has for some time now been flaunting his riches all over social media which has got many people wondering how he makes his money since music couldn’t fetch him that money.

Yesterday, we reported on the rapper where he ordered a Cuban chain worth $61,000 from Miami-based dealers Icebox Diamonds and Watches.

The Cuban links as it famously called is one of the most expensive necklaces on the market right now because of its purity in karate.

Apparently, this is like the third time Medikal has purchased jewellery from Icebox and this time the amount spent is just overwhelming- a whopping $61,000 which converts to GHc355,668 in Ghana cedis.

Well, his new order has made a social media user come out to warn him about how he goes about showing off his wealth.

According to user, that was the same way Nigerian billionaire Hushpuppi started and he is now in the United States facing trail for fraud.

See screenshot below:

Netizen warns Medikal
Source:Ghpage

