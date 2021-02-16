type here...
GhPage Entertainment Netizens go after Benedicta Gafah after new video shows her with smaller...
Entertainment

Netizens go after Benedicta Gafah after new video shows her with smaller backside

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Benedicta Gafah backside
Benedicta Gafah backside
- Advertisement -

Benedicta Gafah seems to have a changed figure and this has raised suspicion among netizens.

The actress is known to be one of the most shapely females in show business but a new video may just prove that her curves may be a facade.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, the gorgeous presenter was seen in a black blouse and a transparent champagne gold trousers.

The Kumawood actress’ huge backside seemed to have dwindled and netizens believe she wasn’t wearing any hip and butt pads this time.

Netizens believe that like a lot of the many female celebrities, Benedicta’s shape is supported with waist and butt pads.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Many on social media have criticized her for her look in this new video claiming that what is seen is her actual body.

Some also believe that whether the famous celebrity has intentionally trimmed down or her curves were never real, it is her body and her decision to choose how she looks.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News