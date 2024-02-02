“You talk too much” – Netizens blast Afua Asantewaa for recent comments about her husband

- Advertisement -

As you may not know, Ghanaians always comes out as the people who want you to do great in life but with limitations and easily gets fed up with you.

They’ve shown this character to both Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila as nothing the two says during interviews seems to sit well with them and are usually welcomed with backlash.

Speaking with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, Afua Asantewaa disclosed how she met her husband when she was on a job hunt.

According to her, she went to Daily Guide to do marketing, and on her first day there, she met her now husband at the reception.

She said they maintained friendship for 5 good years before they eventually became lovers and got her virginity broken by him at age 22.

This revelation is not sitting well with Ghanaian social media users who have scolded her for talking too much. Read some comments below

Prince Sefa said; “Hmmm i think it not needed for her to say this in public and also..as long as he married her it not advantage”

Otchere Quame said; “It is okay,now keep the rest of the secrets to save your family’s diginity.”

Theodora Cleland said; “I wish this lady advisers will see my comment here like they should tell her not to go too far.dont let people start saying things that later you reget pls”

Hajia Asana Gordon said; “Plzzzzzzzzzz someone should zip up this Asentewaa lady’s mouth for me aaaba she is talking tooooo much boi”

Prestige Kofi said; “So because this Sing-a-thon you will tell everything about your life aahh”