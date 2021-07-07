type here...
GhPageNewsNetizens blast KiDi for the price of his concert ticket
News

Netizens blast KiDi for the price of his concert ticket

By Qwame Benedict
Netizens blast KiDi for the price of his concert ticket
KiDi
- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi has angered social media users after he released the price list for his ‘KiDi Live in Concert’.

According to KiDi patrons who would love to attend his concert should be ready to part ways with money ranging from Ghc 3000 to Gh 15,000 just to secure a seat at the concert.

See flyer below:

Kidi Flyer
Kidi Flyer

Netizens after seeing this responded to him asking why he would be charging exorbitantly for a concert.

Read some comments below:

Eric Danso: “If he had won the Artist of the year, he probably would be charging $. Hmmm God is good.”

GU DA: Hw3, dabl3 )yale.. 30 -150 million to see Kidi.. hw3 masa then go package urself in Ghana museum pr3ko..”

Langboung Abigail: “Is he renting chamber and hall.”

Agonaba Kwadwo Kwakye: “150 mirrien to touch what? I’m not touching anything cos I can’t can.”

Gabby Ortega: “Wu Yale”

Bhrv Quakhu Khastard: “Jon jon jollof. We go listen to city boys”

Icesses Biney: “In this fix the country saga bra gyama wo yaaare abeg fix ur music jor ???”

Kwabena Agyemang: “I will be back in ur own voice?????”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News