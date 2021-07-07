- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi has angered social media users after he released the price list for his ‘KiDi Live in Concert’.

According to KiDi patrons who would love to attend his concert should be ready to part ways with money ranging from Ghc 3000 to Gh 15,000 just to secure a seat at the concert.

See flyer below:

Kidi Flyer

Netizens after seeing this responded to him asking why he would be charging exorbitantly for a concert.

Read some comments below:

Eric Danso: “If he had won the Artist of the year, he probably would be charging $. Hmmm God is good.”

GU DA: “Hw3, dabl3 )yale.. 30 -150 million to see Kidi.. hw3 masa then go package urself in Ghana museum pr3ko..”

Langboung Abigail: “Is he renting chamber and hall.”

Agonaba Kwadwo Kwakye: “150 mirrien to touch what? I’m not touching anything cos I can’t can.”

Gabby Ortega: “Wu Yale”

Bhrv Quakhu Khastard: “Jon jon jollof. We go listen to city boys”

Icesses Biney: “In this fix the country saga bra gyama wo yaaare abeg fix ur music jor ???”

Kwabena Agyemang: “I will be back in ur own voice?????”