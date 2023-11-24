type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNetizens blast lady for storming a wedding reception in a bikini -...
News

Netizens blast lady for storming a wedding reception in a bikini – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Netizens blast lady for storming a wedding reception in a bikini - Video
- Advertisement -

A young lady makes a bold fashion statement by wearing bum shorts and a revealing top to a wedding reception, garnering attention on social media.

In a trending video, she was seen donning a revealing outfit while capturing the attention of other attendees who stared in shock.


Unbothered by the onlookers, the lady confidently entered the wedding venue, showcasing her body.

To the amazement of other guests, she bent down and twerked excitedly, sparking online discussions.

READ ALSO: Shocking! Woman married to a rag doll throws a gender reveal party for their second child

Netizens blast lady for storming a wedding reception in a bikini - Video

Below are some reactions trailing a lady’s outfit to a wedding ceremony…

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


FunmiKolz said: “So nobody there can chase her out?”

Irunnia_ said: “The man’s ex sent her to scatter the marriage.”

TracynotChelsea said: “I feel people know who they try such stunts with.”

AishaReno12 said: “She has a secret about either the bride or the groom, she definitely has something evident.”

Xperience_Snr said: “I don’t have any male or female friends or relations that roll with people like this and I don’t pray to be engaged with a woman that’ll have people like this in her life that’ll confidently come to her reception to fool. Lol.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Man narrates how his church kicked against his wedding because his fiancee was from another church

READ ALSO: Man narrates how his church kicked against his wedding because his fiancee was from another church

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, November 24, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways