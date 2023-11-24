Netizens blast lady for storming a wedding reception in a bikini – Video

- Advertisement -

A young lady makes a bold fashion statement by wearing bum shorts and a revealing top to a wedding reception, garnering attention on social media.

In a trending video, she was seen donning a revealing outfit while capturing the attention of other attendees who stared in shock.



Unbothered by the onlookers, the lady confidently entered the wedding venue, showcasing her body.

To the amazement of other guests, she bent down and twerked excitedly, sparking online discussions.

Below are some reactions trailing a lady’s outfit to a wedding ceremony…

FunmiKolz said: “So nobody there can chase her out?”

Irunnia_ said: “The man’s ex sent her to scatter the marriage.”

TracynotChelsea said: “I feel people know who they try such stunts with.”

AishaReno12 said: “She has a secret about either the bride or the groom, she definitely has something evident.”

Xperience_Snr said: “I don’t have any male or female friends or relations that roll with people like this and I don’t pray to be engaged with a woman that’ll have people like this in her life that’ll confidently come to her reception to fool. Lol.”

