The Ghana Police Service is currently been bashed on social media following their press release relating to last Sunday’s accident at East Legon involving the son of preacher Bishop Salifu Amoako.

According to some netizens, the name mentioned in the statement is not the real name of the Pastor’s son who caused the accident leading to the death of two ladies.

The police’s earlier report mentioned that the suspect driver identified as Salifu Amoako and other surviving victims have been hospitalized and currently receiving treatment.

However, some netizens seemed not to be convinced by the police statement especially since it mentioned the name Salifu Amoako without a suffix and believe the police might be trying to cover up.

Read the police statement below:

Check out some reactions to the Police statement

Felicity Nelson: “My son used to go to school with this boy Instead of calling Ghana Police Service liars, I think I’ll just assume that this boy uses a different name for school and then he uses a different name for police statements. Anyway what do I know?”

Amanda Ofosu-Agyei: “But it’s not just police referring to Him as this. Sometimes people themselves are fraudulent and change names. He is also a minor therefore should not be releasing his name either. Hope he is severely punished for this act of our stupidness resulting in the loss of life. Wonder what his father will say, hummmm”

Aries Chic: “Maybe i may be wrong but i they’re hiding his identity because he’s a minor.”

Jayjay Akuamoah: “I think they’re trying to whitewash history in real time.”

Selassie Afi Kokui Dzikunu: “F00lish case loading……”

The_marcoli_boy: “Is this report true? How the driver suddenly turn into Salifu Amoako the Pastor and not the son? If this is true Ghana is such a LawIess country apuuuuuu ei”

Kobbymens8: “The law applies to only the poor..Know this and know peace ?”