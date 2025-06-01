type here...
Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

By Armani Brooklyn
Legon Car Video

A controversial video filmed at the University of Ghana’s Jean Nelson Hall has sparked a massive online debate.

The footage, which has since gone viral, captures a female student enjoying herself with her boyfriend inside a parked car on campus grounds.

Although the video does not explicitly show the identities of those involved, it has drawn sharp criticism due to the public nature of the location and the perceived indecency of the act.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook to express outrage and disappointment, particularly at the female student seen in the video.

Legon Car Video - GhPage

Critics have argued that the university environment should promote discipline and decorum, and that such behaviour tarnishes the institution’s reputation.

“This is a public space. You’re not just disrespecting yourself but the entire university community,” one user posted.

“She must be made a scapegoat. This is getting out of hand,” another wrote, calling on the university authorities to take strict disciplinary action.

