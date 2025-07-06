Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Social media users are calling for the immediate sack of Professor Ehigie who has now taken over social media trends with his infamous video.

As reported alongside a trending video, Professor Ehigie who’s a lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic was caught engaging with a married female student.

As confirmed, the married female student who gave birth just two months ago was lured into the inappropriate relationship with promises of better grades in her Statistics course.

Commentary from some social media users who appear to know more about the lecturer alleges he has been using his position to manipulate vulnerable students into transactional relationships under the guise of academic assistance.

Perhaps, his cup is now full as the husband of the married female student has totally disgraced him by sharing his nakedness with the world.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

