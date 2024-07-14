type here...
Netizens call on Police to arrest Kwame A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
Some social media users are calling on the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police Dr Dampare to arrest Kwame A Plus.

The musician cum politician in a viral video claimed that he knows the killer of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien Suale.

In the video, A-Plus was warning some members of the NPP and at that point disclosed that he knows the person behind the gruesome murder of the Tiger PI journalist Ahmed Suale.

He mentioned that if the NPP dares speak about him in a manner he doesn’t like then he will be forced to come out and drop all the secrets.

Following this allegation, social media users have asked that the police invite Kwame A Plus to assist them in their investigations.

According to these netizens, the killer(s) of Ahmed Suale haven’t been arrested after four years making them wonder whether justice would ever be served.

Now someone has come out to say he knows the person behind the assassination and it would be in the best interest of the state to invite him and get all the information needed to arrest the person.

As it stands now, whether A-Plus is telling the truth or not, it’s only the police who can tell after inviting him over for questioning.

