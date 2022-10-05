type here...
Netizens fire Bofowaa for dyeing her hair like a slayqueen
By Armani Brooklyn

By Armani Brooklyn
Netizens fire Bofowaa for dyeing her hair like a slayqueen
Rev Obofour’s lovely wife whom he affectionately calls Queen Ciara aka Bofowaa has courted massive attention on social media after unveiling her new look.

The wife of the respected man of God has supposedly joined the slay queen’s gang because her new hairstyle is one of the trademarks of our internet girls who live their lives like there’s no tomorrow because they are always chilling.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Bofowaa has dyed her hair blond in a down-cut.

While making the short video, she was also sipping a glass of champagne. Although we can’t categorically tell if the champagne is alcoholic or not.

But a majority of social media users who have come across the video have insisted that Bofowaa was boozing while making the video.

According to Bofowaa, she was not created to suffer hence she likes to enjoy a soft-luxury life so her haters who always drop negative comments under her partying pictures and videos should mind their businesses.

Watch the video below to know more…

According to yet-be-confirmed reports, Bofowaa is currently in the US to cool off from stress and also experience a change of environment for some months.

Check out some of the comments dropped under the video by social media users;


nhanha_aba_animah_ – Heaven naaa ankasa gye s3 Nyankropong 3y3 consideration cuz eeiii boi 

mizzevel – This one de3 the pressure is getting ginger,3shiwhi ankasa


mzzjay22 – Shoutouts to the hard life gangs.The pressure is getting worse

iggiels – Eeiiii pressure afa Maame no

    Source:Ghpage

