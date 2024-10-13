GhPageNewsNetizens go crazy over 'No Bra Day' photos
Netizens go crazy over ‘No Bra Day’ photos

By Qwame Benedict
No Bra Day

The world is today celebrating ‘No Bra Day’ a day set aside to create awareness against breast cancer.

No Bra Day is also a commemorative holiday that honours victims and survivors of breast cancer.

This year just the other, Ghanaian women freed their boobs and many of them have shared their photos on social media to encourage others to create breast cancer awareness.

Ghpage has obtained some photos of Ghanaian women who are celebrating the no bra day in style.

See the post below:

