Netizens go crazy over ‘No Bra Day’ photos

The world is today celebrating ‘No Bra Day’ a day set aside to create awareness against breast cancer.
No Bra Day is also a commemorative holiday that honours victims and survivors of breast cancer.
This year just the other, Ghanaian women freed their boobs and many of them have shared their photos on social media to encourage others to create breast cancer awareness.
Ghpage has obtained some photos of Ghanaian women who are celebrating the no bra day in style.
It's #NoBraDay, ladies free those tirries. pic.twitter.com/9NnqMCgBOD— Michael (@IsamichaelReal) October 13, 2024
#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/tFOBJ5ohKM— JORAMTINTI? (@joramtinti) October 13, 2024
Breast cancer is real. Make it a habit to assess yourself regularly.— Joy Daddy ? ? ?? (@joydaddy_) October 13, 2024
Today, we celebrate those who have been affected to create awareness.#nobraday #13thOctober #BreastCancerAwarenessDay #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/2UwVfIOiG2
Today is No bra day, putting on a bra is a bad thing at this critical point in time. Oya Let's have that braless thread over here! #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/rq7S9Xs6pe— BiG Jaja Tales (@thejajaking) October 13, 2023