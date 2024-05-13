Netizens hail handsome young man for marrying a physically challenged woman

Internet users have expressed admiration for a handsome young man who’s celebrating his 3rd marriage ceremony with his physically disabled wife.

The applause for the young man followed after his wife who can simply be identified on TikTok with the handle name @officialdorathyosaronu posted a heartwarming video of herself and her hubby.

In the video, they expressed the undiluted love they share for each other by exchanging kisses as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary, accompanied by the song “Big Big Things” by Young Jonn in the background.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “It is my 3yrs marriage anniversary month guys wish me well

While some individuals on the internet admired the couple, others speculated that the husband’s commitment might be influenced by the wife’s wealth.

Netizens Reactions…

HON.T.G said: “Both couples have money like mad their wedding was a hit.”

Oluwadamilare said: “To be honest it’s cool sha! But very sure say nah the girl get money.”

Ehoche Xcel Daniel said: “She is extremely beautiful”

Big Oma wrote: “He’s for the money nothing person wey tell me”

Obidike Gabriella asked: “So this is love”

DeFavoured said: “I’m happy for her, everyone deserves love”

BASHIR said: “Baba Don secure the Future on code”

Da Bos stated: “The girl an next of kin that’s why”

Cbugatti noted: “Love is a beautiful thing. GOD continue to bless your home”

Watch the video below to know more…