Netizens mock newlyweds for wearing old clothes for their wedding and also spending less than 500 cedis on food & drinks

By Armani Brooklyn
This is one of the many reasons I keep my affair very private. Even if I buy the whole of Accra? You won’t see pictures.

I can share with my friends and family but Twitter? Never! – A couple of irrelevant people have decided to throw common sense away and mock newlyweds who wore old clothes on their wedding day.

According to these people, the young couple should have worn expensive clothes to mark the special day in their lives because old and faded clothes appear very ghetto.

Apart from the old clothes, the wedding was hosted in a very small compound with few drinks, food and people around to witness the exchange of marital vows.

Discerning ones have also jumped to the defence of the newlyweds with the argument that the wedding defines simplicity at its best because no flamboyance was shown.

No unnecessary excesses. No matching outfit they’ll get to wear just once.

And to top it all, the couple won’t be any vendor after the wedding.

Take a look at the tweet below and read the comments beneath it.

    Source:GHpage

