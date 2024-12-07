Netizens React As Pictures Of Lydia Alhassan All Over Polling Station Hit Online

Incumbent member of parliament for Ayawaso, Lydia Alhassan is once again, trending for the wrong reason.

Today, December 7 is the election day and all Ghanaians are busy casting their votes.

In the process of this, a video of pictures of Lydia Alhassan all over the polling station has gone viral, flying across social media platforms.

In an interview chanced by Gh Page, netizens who were at the polling station expressed their disappointment in the incumbent member of parliament.

According to them, this is an indirect way of Maa Lydia campaigning even though the campaign was seized a day before the election.