Following a report by Ghanasocer.net which alleges that Christian Atus was battling marital problems before his unexpected demise – Some Ghanaians have taken to the comments section of the report to share their two cents about the whole brouhaha.

As published by Ghanasoccernet on their official webpage, an insider who contacted their editors told them that even though Atsu was actively going about his sporting duties but was dying inside. He was battling a lot inside.

Atsu’s personal life was somewhat complicated as his marriage with long-term partner Marie-Claire Rupio hit the rocks.

It is said that Twasam before his death spent 2 years trying hard to get rid of his 11 years old marriage that was blessed with 3 beautiful kids.

Atsu and Rupio were [technically] separated and she did not want to have anything to do with the former Vitesse Arnhem and Rio Ave player.

Their marriage began to deteriorate during the final stages of his contract at Newcastle and the duo needed legal proceedings to go separate ways.

Observers became suspicious about the Atsu-Rupio marriage after he failed to support his wife publicly when she published her popular Stop Bullying Me book which received 5 out of 5 stars and had some rave reviews on Amazon.

The insider is reported to have said the following.

”When his mother-in-law moved in with them in the UK somewhere in 2021, Atsu’s marital problems began.

Atsu felt alone in the home as a result of the wife’s increased focus on the mother. He sometimes found it challenging to play with his children because his mother-in-law has taken control of everything in the home.

‘Atsu was enraged to the core at this. So, in order for them to continue living their private lives, he instructed the wife to politely request that her mother relocates to Germany.

‘His wife objected to the idea because she believed the player didn’t want her mother to live with them, which is how their marital issues began.

‘Atsu was fervently looking for a new club at that time because he only had two months left on his contract with Newcastle.

The duo could not patch their differences as Marie-Claire, a dancer-cum-singer-cum-author, also had issues with the ex-Chelsea footballer.

Atsu then moved to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Raed after failing to find a club in Europe.

Due to a long-standing disagreement [with the wife] before he left for Saudi Arabia, the wife then used his absence to push for a divorce.

He took the decision to return to Ghana due to injuries and a dip in form in Saudi Arabia. He considered hanging up his boots but before that, he had plans to play for his boyhood team, Hearts of Oak, even if only for a season.

But the divorce was in court, and the thoughts about alimony and child support weakened him spiritually.

He decided to change his career plans at that point and also needed money to fund a ton of unfinished projects in Ghana.

He then made the decision to put off his plans to don the Rainbow jersey in order to sign a lucrative new deal with another European team.

Hatayaspor was his only choice and so decided to relocate to Turkey. Remember that before moving to Saudi Arabia, he turned down a rich offer from an unknown Turkish club because he wanted to spend his final years with Hearts of Oak.

If the divorce proceeding hadn’t begun, Atsu would have returned to Ghana and be playing in the Ghana Premier League.

Whether that trial will go ahead is in doubt. She could seek an annulment and have her rights to Atsu’s estate resolved posthumously”.

Well as commented by some social media users, if Atsu had married a Ghanaian woman, he would have faced all these marital problems.

Below are some of the comments from social media users concerning Atsu’s alleged divorce saga;

Mawuse Bee – No wonder she get heart go sit for stadium dey watch football whiles ur husband was still missing..

Jesus Chrixt – So why was she crying when Newcastle gave him a tribute

Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh Richmon – I have been thinking the same,even with her interview with the BBC I saw no pain and sorrowness in her face,talks and demeanor, she didn’t even bother to go to Turkey when he was went missing for 12 days,and she is not even here in Ghana since the body came. If everything was cool,she shouldn’t have listened to the family members saying she should wait till the day of the funeral before coming to Ghana,who widower dies that? Ah well

Juliet Amuzu – They can still proceed with the divorce…Oloshii

Dam Sel – It might be true because I don’t know why she won’t come to mourn with her husband’s family…..,,,, And to us she doesn’t have any excuse to give us she has to come to Ghana as tradition demands,

Leticia Pobee – This is the side of obroni marriage they do not tell you. When they do not care for you then they really do not. There’s no 2 ways about it. Trust me that whatever they accumulated as a couple is all hers now unless there’s a Will somewhere. If this was our people anka eii hmm

Mrcobbslol Gca – Hhhhmmm very sad, may our brother’s soul rest in peace. Yet if this story is true, then our brothers refuse to learn from what all these white girls keep doing to African players. Facts and everything clearly shows it’s their money these white lazy girls want from them and their systems makes that possible yet African player keep falling for these each and every time. (If not Divorce then it’s Rape case). Me my only advice will go to Thomas Partey, he should advice himself before it gets too late bcus he will regret every bit of it. He shouldn’t think he’s been cleared of previous allegations against him, it is always a trap. Many years later when he’s forgotten about it that’s when they’ll come after him again… He should be very careful, I’m sure his parents will advice him.

