Netizens react to the moment Shatta Wale bowed to Kennedy Agyapong

It was a lovely moment when the Shatta Movement Boss, Shatta Wale met the member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The two personalities met in Kumasi where Shatta Wale is currently on a media tour with his crew.

In a video sighted by GhPage, Shatta Wale went down on his knees to greet the politician as he was elated to meet him.

Kennedy Agyapong, on the other hand, expressed his excitement over Shatta’s reconciliation with Stonebwoy.

The politician also added that his daughters are great fans of Shatta Wale and always play his songs.

Watch the video below;

The video which has gone viral on social media has garnered massive reactions from fans.

Read some reactions below;

Ben Henneh wrote; “This shatta Wala will continue to go higher n higher due to his humbleness,respect n kindness to all Ghanaians ?. May God continue to bless Ken and shatta in Jesus name”.

Agnes Kyeremateng added; “Nothing is more blessed than respecting an elderly person no matter what”.

Josephine Arthur also commented; “Shatta and Ken, two trouble makers in one pic, ?? I love how humble Shatta is ? God bless his heart”.

K Honesty added; “God bless Ken and Shatta Wale”.

to you Atakorah had this to say; “Woow, God bless Ken”.

Alice Owusu stated; “Lovely”.