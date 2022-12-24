- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com reported that actress cum musician Yaa Jackson tied the knot today in a secret and simple style at her family house.

In our earlier report, we stated that the boyfriend of the actress in the company of some friends and family went to her house to officially ask for her hand in marriage.

We reached out to her team to find out and can now confirm that indeed she is married.

Also Read: Yaa Jackson allegedly ties the knot with her Rasta boyfriend Manuel

Following our earlier report, we mentioned that rumours in town have it that Yaa Jackson is pregnant and the marriage is to save herself and her family from shame.

Well, some social media users have shared their views on Yaa Jackson‘s marriage and one thing they are all saying is they believe she is pregnant.

According to some netizens, Yaa Jackson knows she wouldn’t be spared on social media should she give birth out of wedlock and therefore decided to use this ceremony to cover up.

Also Read: Yaa Jackson shares photos of her beautiful lookalike mother – Netizens scream in awe

Check out some reactions from some netizens below:

Elikem_the_gossip: “Eeeiiii….this one di33…I sure she’s pregnant that why???”

Ms_verlar: “Wei de3? upon all the money wey dem do am private anaaa ?nyem”

Dfw.nkwa_: “She looks pregnant”

Breezy_baby1111: “I’m sure there is pregnancy… the yaa we know will not dress like this for her marriage ?”

Abinash84jayden201024: “This look like kokooko oo not engagement oo coz it seems she’s even pregnant”

Eugeneopoku.a: “Kwasia panin s3 o suro why she no do am public the other boy go come spoil am bia”

Badu960: “She’s pregnant ooooh”

1574_evelyn_: “She is pregnant or my eyes are deceiving me”

Bryan_maame: “Her nose gave her out ei pregnancy and big nose”

Ahbynar_gudkid: “I think she’s pregnant.. and they wanna make things fast before media see it … Anyways congrats girl?”