Ghanaians on the internet have expressed complete shock over Auntie Bee’s public sex proposal to Asamoah Gyan.

According to Auntie Bee, Asamoah Gyan is her celebrity man crush and she’ll be happy to share a bed with the football star in the future.

In an interview on Visdel Show, she hinted that the moment the host of the show Fire Lady mentioned his name, her heart skipped a beat.

She explained that she had been crushing on him for a very long time now and that she loved him from within her heart.

She continued by disclosing that Gyan can fill the emptiness left by her late her boyfriend Bob Santo who passed away 21 years ago.

She said;

I can replace him with Santo as the man of my dreams… when he dances on the pitch, things will be knocking things. He is highly endowed, and it brings me joy anytime he scores a goal. He is a good player, and I love him,”

She added: “I love our Black Stars footballers. I always pray for them, but I have a special love for Asamoah Gyan. The love is from my heart. My heart misses a beat anytime his name pops up.”

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens who have come across this confession from Auntie Bee as tagged it as inappropriate because she’s an old woman and should behave her age.

Mustapha Jeremiah – You are right madam,abr3wa feelings y3 deep………but can you give him doggy style? Gyan love doggy paaa,he will dislocate your waste for you

Adoh Joe – I REALLY RESPECT, TO BE HONEST WITH YOU I’AM NOT EXPECT THIS FROM YOU. A ROLL MODEL LIKE YOU….

Vida Osei – Antie Bee Jordan Ayew to have that big banana some, so you can try him too maybe ebefa

Maikel Lenzy Billz – The way this woman cried soo bitterly when Bob Santo Died. I never tot a day like this will come. Anyway, who am I to stop you from Dreaming

Nana Adjowa Twumasi Ampong – Eeei Auntie B,Santo dawase wa

Jahanfo Biggaf – I don’t think this the type of “ask and it shall be given to you” bible is talking about Santo come back and see, ur woman wan reach orgasm

Amos Quito – There are lots of “Asamoah Gyans” at Makola , Kejetia, Tema station, Techiman, Walewale, Domeabra, Kotokoraba, Kasoa, Yendi, Sekunde, Kokrantumi,Aflao, etc… just say you want some cash from the guy!

Naa Awhehwe Sunshine – Eei maame go ur front with ur old machine wai now these old citizens wont let the young men rest in this kentry boi Santo used this machine saaa before going abr3 ruff ,baby Jet dnt like it so look for ur type wai.

