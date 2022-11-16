type here...
Entertainment

Netizens slam Serwaa Amihere for predicting Ghana will lift the world cup

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian journalist and news anchor, Serwaa Amihere has come under fire for ticking the Blackstars as the winners of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In a tweet, Serwaa Amihere revealed that she’s very hopeful Otto Addo and his boys will make Ghana proud by lifting the World Cup.

READ ALSO: I repeat clothes all the time – Serwaa Amihere confesses

She made this prediction on her official Twitter page which has since garnered massive engagements.

Serwaa Amihere positively tweeted; “I have a feeling Ghana will win the World Cup”

This harmless tweet of Serwaa Amihere has landed her in serious trouble as special media users are currently shredding her into pieces.

Her bitter critics have told her to shut up because the world cup is not a beauty and make-up contest.

@Opresii for instance wrote – Serwaa who asked you to try weed? Stop it

@Quami_ – What type of meals we eat before going to bed is really essential .

@Natioon – Even if we God send one Angel to coman play with us, we’ll still not qualify Sis.

Citizen Wise She think world cup is about make up n slaying

Abheku Wrong MediXineMental health must be taken serious in this country

Meanwhile, Ghana’s first group-stage match will be against Portugal on 24th November at exactly 4 pm followed by Korea on 28th and then our arch-rivals Uruguay on 2nd December.

READ ALSO: Otoo Addo announces final squad for the 2022 World Cup

