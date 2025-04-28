Netizens slam Wesley Kesse for sharing inappropriate photos

Famed Ghanaian influencer and content creator, Wesley Kesse, has made it into the headlines for sharing his inappropriate pictures online.

In the photo, Wesley Kesse was captured lounging outdoors on a green cushioned chair near what appears to be a pool area.

As seen in the now-viral photos, Wesley had bleached his hair and was wearing sunglasses.

READ ALSO: Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

He was wearing a bright green patterned shirt with an open buttons and matching briefs.

His chest tattoos were also visible. He also endowed his looks with accessories including rings, a chain necklace, and a bracelet.

Despite appearing relaxed in the photos, Ghanaians have blasted him for showing so much flesh and also wearing an underwear belonging to the LGBTQ community.

Netizens Reactions

@Ebenezer – Ad?n s?siaa wo nso di wo trumu ? Bo?

@Derrickfisher – Trumu Trumu ,stop the gay life SIAAA

@AllenKobby – Enti first dressing nu na 3y3 pampers anaa S3 den

@Kincilla – It’s for money,fame or gyimii Aaahhh noble guy like you paaa hmm

READ ALSO: Nyinahin: One dead as youths clash with soldiers