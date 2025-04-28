type here...
News

Netizens slam Wesley Kesse for sharing inappropriate photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Wesley Kesse

Famed Ghanaian influencer and content creator, Wesley Kesse, has made it into the headlines for sharing his inappropriate pictures online.

In the photo, Wesley Kesse was captured lounging outdoors on a green cushioned chair near what appears to be a pool area.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

As seen in the now-viral photos, Wesley had bleached his hair and was wearing sunglasses.

READ ALSO: Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

Wesley Kesse - GhPage

He was wearing a bright green patterned shirt with an open buttons and matching briefs.

His chest tattoos were also visible. He also endowed his looks with accessories including rings, a chain necklace, and a bracelet.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Despite appearing relaxed in the photos, Ghanaians have blasted him for showing so much flesh and also wearing an underwear belonging to the LGBTQ community.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

Netizens Reactions

@Ebenezer – Ad?n s?siaa wo nso di wo trumu ? Bo?

@Derrickfisher – Trumu Trumu ,stop the gay life SIAAA

@AllenKobby – Enti first dressing nu na 3y3 pampers anaa S3 den

@Kincilla – It’s for money,fame or gyimii Aaahhh noble guy like you paaa hmm

READ ALSO: Nyinahin: One dead as youths clash with soldiers

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kumasi Video

Ghanaians demand the arrest of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Agogo Lady

Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Access Bank worker films 400 Videos of naked colleagues in the office

Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie

Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

Agogo Lady

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

Ayisha Modi pro max- Hopeson Ardoye reveals Samira Bawumia is for the street as he exposes Dr. Bawumia & wife big-time

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways