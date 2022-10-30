type here...
Netizens troll Asantewaa for flaunting her rashy thighs

By Armani Brooklyn
Tiktok star Asantewaa has taken over social media trends after sharing a set of sexually suggestive pictures on her social media pages.

If only Asantewaa knew this particular set of pictures would have landed her into a troll pit, she wouldn’t have bothered sharing them on the internet after taking them.

In these trending pictures, Asantewaa was seated in a chair with her legs crossed showing off her ‘rotten’ thighs.

READ ALSO: Netizens admonish Asantewaa for sharing a new lovey-dovey videoOf herself and her manager Cassiuos

Asantewaa’s thighs seem to be infected with heat rashes and it’s only prudent she starts treating it before she suffers another humiliation.

Alot of social media users who have come across the pictures have berated her for chasing clout and headlining articles on a negative note.

Asantewaa was recently derided on the local digital space for storming a friend’s wedding in gele and office shirt.

It seems she cares less about the slandering campaign launched on her anytime she does something wrong – She has developed tough skin in the game.

READ ALSO: Tiktokers roast Asantewaa over ‘bad’ dressing at friend’s wedding

    Source:Ghpage

