There will always be a set of people who will condemn your kind gestures for their own bitter reasons.

Why should a sane person get mad at a person for rewarding the loyalty of his old-time friend?

The comments under the pictures and videos of Aka Ebenezer presenting his long-time friend with a brand-new car are very disgusting and inappropriate.

According to these vile persons, Aka Ebenezer shouldn’t have publicized his kind gesture towards Shifo because it defies what the Bible preaches – Which is, the left hand shouldn’t see what the right hand does for others.

Instead of these people applauding Aka Ebenezer for putting his friend on and not deserting him after making it, they are rather insulting and berating him for a commendable deed.

Below are some of the nasty and distasteful comments gathered under the trending pictures and videos;

Owusu Ansah Yaw – In today’s economy if someone dash u a car, he has given u problem unless he promise to give u fuel every week.

Basoa Kodom – So must everything done for a friend be announced publicly?

Patrick Nkrumah – In this fuel prices situation?

Abdul Rahman – And so what

Roger Beckings – So this too must come to Facebook

ominic Kyei Mensah – Can’t people do good without telling the world about it? Secondly, does this look like a brand new car? Bibini kraa di3 tweaaa

We are all witnesses to how Aka Ebenezer has empowered and influenced a lot of people to go into skit-making to save themselves from employment and become their own bosses.

He has been friends with Shifo for the past 20 years and rewarding him with a car for his trustworthiness and undiluted support is worth emulating.