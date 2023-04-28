- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actress Mama Kali has promised never to campaign for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) again in her life.

Mama Kali claims that the reason she will never campaign for the ruling party is that Bernice Asare, a colleague in the industry, criticized her after Nana Addo won the 2016 election.

Mama Kali made the amusing remark that Bernice Asare and her family are suitable to handle all of the NPP’s campaigns while refusing to go into specifics on what really transpired between her and her fellow industry professional.

Ahead of the general elections in 2024, she also subtly warned NPP chieftains not to approach her for any campaigning, insisting that they should leave her alone so she could enjoy her peace of mind.

It would be recalled that prior to the 2016 Elections, some celebrities including Mama Kali joined forces to campaign for the ruling NPP then in opposition to come to power.

Mama Kali in 2020 revealed that following their campaign they were given huge cash to share but Agya Koo and Matilda Asante sat on the money and gave them only 2k.

Although she failed to tell why she wouldn’t want to campaign for the NPP, we believe this is the main reason why she is pulling away.

