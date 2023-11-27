“Never date a broke man” – Lady gives a solid reason

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady, who identifies as @theOluwabukunmi, has shared on social media multiple reasons why ladies should not date broke men.

The lady who described herself as ‘a former dater of broke men’ advised women not to try it via the microblogging platform, X.



She started by explaining that broke men hate themselves because they are broke and they tend to transfer hatred to people around them because of their situation.

She also added that they do not like it when their partners are doing better than them, as they would do anything to bring them down.

Sharing this in two tweets, she wrote;

“As a former dater of broke men, I tell women not to try it. Broke men hate themselves because they’re broke and they transfer this hatred to everyone around them, especially their partners. They also have this needless need to humble you. 0/10, I do not recommend.

And if you’re now doing better than them at anything in life, they’ll make sure to tear you and whatever it is down. They’ll neg the shit out of you my goodness. They’ll break you into tiny pieces until you become as broken as their wallets and bank accounts.”