Never date a guy who lives in a single room – GH lady advises her fellow women

By Armani Brooklyn
GH Lady

A young Ghanaian lady is receiving a lot of flak on social media following her admonition to her fellow women about their loved lives.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by our outfit on TikTok showed the moment when the lady, @sarpongmaa, was captured urging women not to date guys who lived in single rooms.

GH Lady

She explained that a lady who agrees to date a guy must consider her comfort and, hence, choose someone who lives in a flat or apartment.

“You are dating a guy who lives in a single room and you have stored his number as baby.”

The video raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments when writing the report.

Watch the video below to know more…

@sarpongmaa__

This video does not support violence #tiktok #fyp??viral

? original sound – Sarpongmaa__
Source:GHpage

