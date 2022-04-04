Never date a guy whose rich friends send him on errands – Lady advises

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has taken to the internet to advise her fellow ladies never to date a guy who is less privileged than his peers.

According to this slay queen, it’s more than disgraceful to be in a relationship with such a guy because his friends deem him just like an errand boy.

Well, many social media users have chided the lady for dropping such an absurd statement because we all can’t be equal, some will be rich whiles others are not.

A couple of social media users have also jumped to the lady’s defence with the strong argument that if friends don’t seem one amongst them as an equal and they turn him into an errand boy instead of uplifting him, then there’s something wrong somewhere.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

@Slimace – If they send you on errands, they not your homies fr, and I stand on that.

@Benbills007 – Calm down he’s still learning work,he go soon learn finish and be on his own

@Cemplybecca – Maybe Bcos u too are the errand babe in ur own group! Una attract unaselves.