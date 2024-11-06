Never Date A Weed Smoker’s Ex-Girlfriend- Man Advises

A Ghanaian man has cautioned his colleagues to be very careful with the kind of ladies they select as life partners.

Speaking in an interview with De God Son, the young man noted that the kind of lady a guy chooses can either make or make him.

The man advised that his colleagues should never attempt going into a relationship with an ex-girlfriend of a weed smoker- a lady who has once dated a weed smoker.

According to him, there is nothing the guy can do to the ex-girlfriend in terms of S.exual intercourse.

In buttressing his assertion, the man disclosed that before a weed smoker would go into bed with a lady, they consume a lot of hard drugs so that if possible, they could perform extremely well during the S.exual intercourse.

He claims any guy would not be able to S.exually satisfy the woman who was once the girlfriend of a weed smoker.