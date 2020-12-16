Never fight for any politician – Yvonne Nelson advises the youth

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Yvonne Nelson-Demostration
Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson has advised the youth who are willing to be used by politicians for their selfish gains to rethink their decisions.

Its no more news that some sympathizers of the opposition NDC have taken to the streets to express their anger following the declaration of Nana Akufo Addo as the president elect after the 2020 elections.

These sympathisers mostly made of the youth have been engaging in a series of prostest and demonstration to show their displeasure and the fact that the EC had admitted there was a mistake in their calculation has even worsen the case.

Yvonne Nelson who isn’t pleased with the way the youth are taking matters into their own hands took to her page to offer some words of advice.

She posted: “One chopped Ghana’s money nyafu nyafu, the other is chopping it stylishly. They are all CHOPPING. Continue entering into fights for them. Your development money is in their pocket. Merry Christmas in advance”

See screenshot below:

Yvonne Nelson screenshot
Source:Ghpage

