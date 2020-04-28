Home Entertainment I've never been married - Benedicta Gafah
I've never been married – Benedicta Gafah

By Qwame Benedict
I've never been married - Benedicta Gafah
Actress and one of the alleged side chick of Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim, Benedicta Gafah has come out deny knowing the man claiming to be her husband.

After the expose by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong there were reports that the actress and her husband ended their marriage because she was sleeping with Angel Obinim, Founder and Leader of the International Godsway Church.

Benedicta Gafah

The actress after keeping quiet after the exposee has finally come out and revealed that she has never been married to anyone in her life.

She made this known in a reply to her follower on Instagram who wanted to find out the truth.

According to her, as far as her family is concerned, she has never been married so reports of her getting divorced are false and ridiculous.

The fan with the username @azizansah962018 commented: “I heard that your husband leave you.”

The sultry actress responded: “As long as my family is concerned I’ve never been married”.

