Osman Bukari who came in as a sub made an error which made Egypt to equalise Ghana’s second goal.

Angry Ghanaians have taken to the internet to strongly warn Chris Hughton never to play him again

Bukari go take appearance fee? — Torgbuigà?? (@Mr_Ceyram) January 18, 2024

So Chris Hughton de3 you make mistake p3 ego komot you? Osman Bukari the replacement of Inaki Williams too e komot am after e do mistake ? — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 18, 2024

Ah, so Bukari just came in to help Egypt equalize and then leave? ? — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) January 18, 2024

Bukari hasn’t been the same since he did the Suiii celebration after scoring against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) January 18, 2024