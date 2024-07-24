Female rapper Eno Barony has shot down claims that she plans to join the list of Ghanaian musicians who have relocated outside the country.

In the past few years, a lot of Ghanaian musicians have left the country in an effort to seek greener pastures abroad since the music industry is not treating them well.

But speaking during an interview, Eno Barony disclosed that she has seen that is the new thing in town amongst the musicians but she would love to state emphatically that she is not harbouring such plans.

According to her, it’s just nice for her to fly out of the country to perform and return to Ghana but never has it crossed her mind to move out permanently.

“I have never thought about abandoning my music career to go and stay abroad permanently and it’s something I’ve not thought about,” she disclosed.

“When you travel abroad and come back to Ghana it’s nice, that one you’re going to perform somewhere abroad and then after you come back which I prefer.

“I don’t think I have ever thought of it that I will seek a visa to go stay abroad permanently and come to Ghana once in a while as for that I’ve not thought about it,” she stressed.