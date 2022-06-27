I’ve never slept with Shatta Wale – Efia Odo tells critics

- Advertisement -

Efia Odo who was once Shatta Wale’s best friend has publicly revealed for the first time she never had any form of an intimate encounter with the Dancehall maestro

Efia Odo confessed this during a question and session with her fans on Twitter.

As asserted by Efia Odo, she was only very close with Shatta Wale but never had sex and respected their respective boundaries.

She also revealed that she feels more comfortable with men than women reason she has a lot of male friends as compared to ladies.

Replying to the fan who quizzed about her viral rumoured affair with Shatta Wale; Efia Odo said;

False, I’m closer to men than I am to women. Charles was another close friend of mine.

Meanwhile, about a week ago, Efia Odo confessed during an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM.

According to the actress and political activist, Shatta Wale is part of the coolest people she has ever hung out with so his absence in her life is deeply felt.

Talking about why they are no more the best of friends that they were some time ago, Efia Odo asserted that Shatta Wale stole her business partner.

She recounted how that move from Shatta Wale shattered her heart and ever since then, she has always been careful with the people very close to her because no one can be trusted.

Shatta Wale and Afia Odo were said to be dating some time ago following a series of videos they both shared on the internet in which they appeared to be in love.

They have both rubbished claims of ever dating on multiple occasions by Ghanaians who believe otherwise.