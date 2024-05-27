type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

I will never stop fighting- Shatta Wale vows

By Musah Abdul
Self-acclaimed African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has vowed never to stop fighting the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale was advising and educating presidential candidate, Cheddar on the Dos and don’ts in the industry when he made such a statement.

The musician noted that Cheddar is allowing the media to play with his intelligence, instead of him using the media to canvass for votes in the upcoming general elections.

He added that the timing of the business mogul is very bad, claiming it is too late for him to get certain things done the right way.

Shatta noted that it would have been better if Cheddar had built himself to the extent that with or without the media, he is still the same, just like himself.

In doing so, Shatta said Cheddar should have started building himself earlier since he knew he had the dream to become a presidential aspirant.

Talking about himself, Shatta said it took him years to become the Shatta Wale he is today, to the extent that with or without the media he remains the same.

According to Shatta Wale, he has been fighting the industry for more than 15 years, and, he is never going to stop fighting.

Source:Ghpage

