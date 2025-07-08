type here...
Entertainment

“Never we no local”- Stonebwoy subtly shades Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has subtly shaded dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

The Bhim Nation’s president’s post came after Shatta Wale was booked to perform at the just ended president’s cup.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians would have enjoyed the cedi’s appreciation better if the NPP had won power- Jennifer Queen

Following his performance, Shatta Wale has become a topic of online discussion as many have praised him for his electrifying performance and not taking a pesewa from the organizers.

While Shatta Wale continues to trend, Stonebwoy took to his official online platforms to make a cryptic post.

According to Stonebwoy;

“Taking it global
Never we no local
She’ll dem like total
Putting it straight inna dem head
Copper & lead”

Even though Stonebwoy didn’t mention any name, Ghanaians have concluded that the post was a shade to Shatta Wale.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Jennifer Queen

Ghanaians would have enjoyed the cedi’s appreciation better if the NPP had won power- Jennifer Queen

King Asu B & Suzzy Pinamang

We lost hope after taking Suzzy to hospitals in Ghana- brother says

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, July 8, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother

GH mother lashes teenage daughter for indecent dressing

Ghanaian mother & her daughter

Go back to Ghana and fool and you will see- Maa Linda tells Afia Schwar

Maa Linda & Afia Schwar
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways