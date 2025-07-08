“Never we no local”- Stonebwoy subtly shades Shatta Wale

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has subtly shaded dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

The Bhim Nation’s president’s post came after Shatta Wale was booked to perform at the just ended president’s cup.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians would have enjoyed the cedi’s appreciation better if the NPP had won power- Jennifer Queen

Following his performance, Shatta Wale has become a topic of online discussion as many have praised him for his electrifying performance and not taking a pesewa from the organizers.

While Shatta Wale continues to trend, Stonebwoy took to his official online platforms to make a cryptic post.

According to Stonebwoy;

“Taking it global

Never we no local

She’ll dem like total

Putting it straight inna dem head

Copper & lead”

Even though Stonebwoy didn’t mention any name, Ghanaians have concluded that the post was a shade to Shatta Wale.