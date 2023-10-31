type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNew Artiste Bill Gucci Claims he paid Ypee 50K Cedis for his...
Entertainment

New Artiste Bill Gucci Claims he paid Ypee 50K Cedis for his Verse

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Yitah Wilbur Wejah popular known as Bill Gucci is a talented Ghanaian Rapper whose maiden song with Award-winning Rapper Ypee is currently making waves online.

The New Artiste however took to Facebook to make a shocking post on the amount of money he paid Ypee for his verse on his new song titled “Money Soon”.

Bill Gucci claims he paid a staggering amount of 50,000 Ghana Cedis to Ypee for his verse but doesn’t regret paying that money because Ypee did his best on the song and has given him enormous exposure ever since the song was released.

Visuals for the Song which was directed by Mysta Bruce is currently on YouTube and the song is available on all digital platforms.

Watch Bill Gucci ft Ypee & BlacQ below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways