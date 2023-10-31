New Artiste Bill Gucci Claims he paid Ypee 50K Cedis for his Verse

- Advertisement -

Yitah Wilbur Wejah popular known as Bill Gucci is a talented Ghanaian Rapper whose maiden song with Award-winning Rapper Ypee is currently making waves online.

The New Artiste however took to Facebook to make a shocking post on the amount of money he paid Ypee for his verse on his new song titled “Money Soon”.

Bill Gucci claims he paid a staggering amount of 50,000 Ghana Cedis to Ypee for his verse but doesn’t regret paying that money because Ypee did his best on the song and has given him enormous exposure ever since the song was released.

Visuals for the Song which was directed by Mysta Bruce is currently on YouTube and the song is available on all digital platforms.

Watch Bill Gucci ft Ypee & BlacQ below: