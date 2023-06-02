type here...
Entertainment

New audio of Diamond Appiah exposing secrets of Tracey Boakye’s marriage & her wedding ring drops

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Naana-Brown-Diamond Appiah-Tracey-Boakye
More and more audiotapes capturing the voice of Diamond Appiah making some shocking statements about her friend Tracey Boakye have dropped.

Apparently, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger are bitter towards Tracey Boakye but have not been able to let her know. Instead, they’ve been working secretly to disgrace her.

The trio make up the Mafia Gang and are regarded as best friends who support each other and join forces to fight anyone who comes after one of them.

But it appears they’re not unified after all as Diamond has been exposed and humiliated in leaked conversations she had with her friend Naana Brown.

In one of the audios heard, Diamond revealed that Tracey’s wedding ring which she parades as though it was made with diamond stones is fake.

She said Tracey was pressured to buy a fake diamond tester to prove that the stone on her gold wedding ring was real after she was trolled for wearing an outmoded.

Diamond further described Tracey’s infantile move for public validation as foolishness.

“Tracey is a foolish lady. When you said her ring was gold ring was out of fashion, she went to get a fake diamond tester to prove she was wearing a diamond ring,” the socialite is heard saying.

Watch the full video for more auios

    Source:GHPage

