One member of the defunct music group Wutah, Afriyie, real name Frank Osei is of the view that current crops of musicians are lazy due to the use of technology.

According to him, musicians nowadays have stopped employing voice trainers and coaches to help them train because technology is available to help them out.

“I think technology has made laziness set in so you don’t have people employing voice coaches, voice trainers like we did in the past,” he said during an interview.

In Afriyie’s words, technology has made music production exciting but he is still surprised some musicians cannot produce and write great songs.

“Technology has made music production more exciting and then easier unlike in the past so I’ll say that’s the best part of this era.

“Right now a lot of musicians don’t have time to sit and write great songs unlike before so now people are singing more hooks,” he said.

Citing an example with Kizz Daniel’s ‘cough’ he stated that he just used two words ‘Odo Yewu’ and only added the beat and once they get people jamming to it they are okay to release it for the public.

“Now they pick two words like Odo yewu and just place in more beats there and once you get the people jumping and dancing to it that’s it,” he ended.

