After releasing his debut EP “The Street King” the Ashaiman-based dance hall artiste, Skeleton Wanis gradually making waves not only on the net but also had several interviews on Tv and radio after he stated that he would be the first dance hall artiste to win a Grammy.

Skeleton Wan is privileged to work with a Grammy-winning producer Drea Young from the USA who master all his songs and actually danced to one of his songs on his recently released EP which the video went viral.

Seeing all these massive improvements in these few days, Skeleton Wan’s Ex-Girlfriend Name Withheld has allegedly canceled her wedding plans with her current boyfriend just to re-unite with Skeleton Wan.

Some WhatsApp audios of the alleged Ex-girlfriend lady crying and begging the Dance hall artiste to reunite with her and stating why she called off her wedding which is scheduled for August 2021 with her new man is trending on WhatsApp and Ghpage.com has got hold of one.

Watch the video below which contains the leaked audio of Skeleton Wan’s Ex-Girlfriend;