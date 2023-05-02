New Expose: Some married men now hire side chics as private teachers for their wards at home

Popular Nigerian music producer and artist manager, Soso Soberekon, has caused a buzz on social media after making a recent revelation about cheating men.

The Port-Harcourt-born music executive noted in a now-viral post on his Instagram page that some men who cheat, have devised a new way of cheating on their unsuspecting wives.

According to Soso Soberekon, these men now employ their ‘side chicks’ as home lesson teachers for their kids, not necessarily to tutor their wards, but to achieve their lustful desires.

Taking to his social media page he wrote: ” Some men are employing their side chick as their children’s home lesson teacher. Women be careful, they have changed pattern.”

After his post made the rounds on social media, it elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comment section.

While some netizens confirmed his assertion and advised men against such practices, few others disagreed with him saying men won’t expose their kids to such hazards.