type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNew Info: Ambulances to be banned from carrying corpses
News

New Info: Ambulances to be banned from carrying corpses

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency in Ghana, Dr. Yaw Twerefuor, has announced plans to ban ambulances from conveying corpses in the country.

Currently, it is common to see ambulances used to transport deceased individuals from the mortuary for burial, as well as taxis or minibuses being used for the same purpose.

Dr. Twerefuor emphasized that such practices are incorrect and urged drivers to cease using ambulances for this purpose.

He stated that a new policy would be introduced to license hearses specifically for the transportation of corpses, distinguishing them from ambulances meant for the living.

He explained, “Ambulances are supposed to carry a living person battling to survive. Once the person dies, an ambulance should not be used to carry him or her; it must be a hearse.” Dr. Twerefuor also emphasized that the laws governing the operation of ambulances are different from those governing hearses.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Furthermore, he mentioned that vehicles falsely labelled as “Ambulance” that are used to transport corpses will be prohibited.

Additionally, hearse operators with unauthorized strobe lights and sirens will face scrutiny.

A new policy will be implemented to license hearses and regulate their operations more effectively, ensuring that only licensed hearses are used for transporting the deceased in Ghana.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways