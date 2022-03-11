New information pops out about police officer who murdered his colleague and how he was sacked from SHS

- Advertisement -

A piece of new information has pooped out on the police officer who murdered his colleague who was manning a bullion van in Accra.

The police officer fired shots to kill Constable Emmanuel Osei immediately after he discovered him as part of the robbers who attacked the bullion van.

Per the audio recording which went viral on social media days ago, Emmanuel was killed by one Reindorf Gyimah also known as Pablo on the day of the operation because he has allegedly identified him.

That notwithstanding, Pablo who allegedly committed the act joined his other colleagues to mourn with Emmanuel’s family during his burial.

It has emerged that Pablo has a bad history of burglary and theft during his high school days in Suynai Senior High School in 2014.

His sack was necessitated by his constant stealing of school properties and items belonging to colleagues.

The police administration would have found out this information and prevented him from joining the service if his background was checked.

Check Out The Screenshot Below:

In a new development, some Ghanaians have tasked the Ghana Police Service to do serious background checks on people before enlisting them into the service.