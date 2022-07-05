Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has received loads of love from Nollywood stars, friends and fans all alike ahead of his grand birthday celebration.

The veteran, who is now down with dementia, will clock 80 years on 11 July 2022.

On Monday, his actress wife and fellow veteran, Joke Silva, shared an epic throwback of the legendary actor with a lovely caption eulogising her husband.

She captioned the photo: “Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is? #80th birthday loading.”

Many actors also took to their Instagram pages to celebrate Olu Jacobs with the display of his recent picture.

Check out some of the celebratory messages poured in for Olu Jacobs

Femi Adebayo wrote, “I celebrate a living legend of arts and entertainment on his 80th birthday.

“Pa Olu Jacobs is a leading light for many of us thriving in the trade of creativity; it is our prayers that God continues to bless your household exceedingly.”

Also, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, said, “Happy birthday, sir Olu Jacobs.”

Similarly, actor Uzee Uzman wrote, “Old age is a blessing, grey hair is a rare privilege only a few get to enjoy.

“Happy birthday to one of Nollywood’s finest, a living legend and an award-winning actor, Daddy Olu Jacobs. May God continue to bless you with good health and wellness. I celebrate you, Daddy.”