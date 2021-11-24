New photos of Moesha Boduong looking very healthy and beautiful drops

- Advertisement -

Moesha Boduong has warmed hearts on the internet as she has resurfaced in a fresh shot on social media whiles still receiving treatment to be completely fit.

In these new photos, Moesha is seen wearing a black top over a pair of slacks and looking very healthy as she has regained her lost weight.

If you look closely at the photo, you will know that Moesha Boduong is now more than 90% fit because photos that went viral on the internet during the genesis of her health problems were very bad.

Take a look at the photo below to know more…

BACKGROUND STORY.

About four months ago, Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong was reported to be unfit and dealing with a spiritual battle.

There have been so many accounts given on what was happening to Moesha and how she’s was dealing with it.

Instagram blogger, @Those-called-celebs added her voice to Moesha’s saga and according to her, the actress went to visit her boyfriend who is a pastor in Nigeria, and saw something that she wasn’t supposed to see.